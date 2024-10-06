Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Sack

A 20-year-old woman's body was discovered in a sack on a road in Katra Bazar. Police suspect murder due to neck marks, with forensic teams investigating. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased through social media circulation, as authorities launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim discovery, the body of an unidentified 20-year-old woman was found in a sack on a road within the Katra Bazar police jurisdiction on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, the body was located in Selhari village along a road leading to Manshapurwa, sparking a police inquiry.

Initial investigations suggest murder, as neck markings indicated foul play. Authorities suspect the woman was transported by vehicle before being dumped. In pursuit of identification, police are distributing the woman's photos on social media, while an exhaustive investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

