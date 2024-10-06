Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Claim Lives as Conflict Reignites

At least 24 people died and 93 were injured when Israeli airstrikes hit a mosque and a school in Gaza. As Israeli forces expand operations, the conflict marks its anniversary amid further casualties and displacement. Accusations of using civilian shields abound as the crisis deepens.

Updated: 06-10-2024 13:56 IST
Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Claim Lives as Conflict Reignites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza claimed the lives of at least 24 individuals and injured 93 more, targeting a mosque and a school known for sheltering displaced people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza government media office.

The strikes come as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its first year with airstrikes marking renewed intensity, displacing millions of Gaza residents and sparking international condemnation.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces expanded on-ground operations in northern Gaza, further escalating tensions and raising death tolls as both sides continue to exchange accusations over the use of civilian areas for military purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

