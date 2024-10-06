Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Claim Lives as Conflict Reignites

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza claimed the lives of at least 24 individuals and injured 93 more, targeting a mosque and a school known for sheltering displaced people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza government media office.

The strikes come as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its first year with airstrikes marking renewed intensity, displacing millions of Gaza residents and sparking international condemnation.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces expanded on-ground operations in northern Gaza, further escalating tensions and raising death tolls as both sides continue to exchange accusations over the use of civilian areas for military purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)