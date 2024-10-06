Social Media Controversy Leads to Arrest

A 26-year-old man was detained on Sunday for allegedly posting sacrilegious comments about Hindu deities on social media platforms, a police officer revealed.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Pradeep Kumar Singh, a Kurang resident and national secretary of Karni Sena, claiming that Vikas Maurya of Jalama had made 'obscene and unconstitutional' remarks injurious to the sentiments of his community.

According to Station House Officer Prem Chand, Vikas Maurya was charged under Section 299 for using derogatory language against any religion and was apprehended at Adaru Bazaar.

(With inputs from agencies.)