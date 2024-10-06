Mysterious Vessel Sparks Alert Off Maharashtra Coast

A suspicious boat was spotted off the Maharashtra coast, specifically in the Palghar district, triggering a police advisory. Law enforcement agencies and residents have been urged to stay vigilant, as the Coast Guard commenced a search.

Locals first sighted the unusual boat near Chikhle village in Dahanu taluka around midnight on October 3. Despite attempts to guide it ashore using mobile flashlights and motorcycle headlights, the boat retreated into the Arabian Sea.

The Coast Guard has deployed helicopters to locate the elusive green and white vessel, which stands out due to its high front end and expansive cabin. Police Superintendent in Palghar has intensified patrols, while officials coordinate with local fishing communities for any leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)