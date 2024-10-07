Mysterious Silence: Quds Force Commander's Disappearance Amid Tensions
Iran's Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, who traveled to Lebanon following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, has not been in contact since strikes in Beirut targeted senior Hezbollah figures. Despite efforts, Iran and Hezbollah have been unable to reach him, raising concerns over his whereabouts.
The mysterious disappearance of Iran's Quds Force commander, Esmail Qaani, raises alarms amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. After attending to situate himself in Lebanon after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Qaani's contact with Iranian authorities abruptly ceased following recent Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, sources revealed.
According to senior Iranian security officials, Qaani was last known to be in the southern suburbs of Beirut, an area hit by Israeli strikes reportedly aimed at high-profile Hezbollah figures, like Hashem Safieddine. Speculation mounts as no communication has since been established, leaving Iran and Hezbollah in uncertainty.
The commander had been crucial in managing ties with Tehran-allied militias, including Hezbollah. The silence concerning his fate, combined with the absence of comments from Hezbollah regarding Safieddine, accentuates regional anxiety. This incident follows the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Abbas Nilforoushan in a recent Israeli attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
