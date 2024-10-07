Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syrian Military Sites

Syrian defense ministry reports that Israeli airstrikes hit military sites in Syria's central region, causing material damage. The attacks were launched from northern Lebanon and mark an intensification of Israel's operations against Iran-linked targets following Hamas's attack on Israeli territory last October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 00:55 IST
Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syrian Military Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian defense ministry reported on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes have targeted military installations in the country's central region, resulting in material damage. The coordinated attacks were launched from the direction of northern Lebanon.

In an official statement, the ministry noted that Israeli forces targeted several military sites but offered no additional information. Historically, Israel has conducted numerous strikes aimed at Iran-linked sites within Syrian borders.

This recent attack appears to be a continuation of increased military action that has followed the October 7 attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Israeli soil, which escalated into the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024