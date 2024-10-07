Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syrian Military Sites
Syrian defense ministry reports that Israeli airstrikes hit military sites in Syria's central region, causing material damage. The attacks were launched from northern Lebanon and mark an intensification of Israel's operations against Iran-linked targets following Hamas's attack on Israeli territory last October.
The Syrian defense ministry reported on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes have targeted military installations in the country's central region, resulting in material damage. The coordinated attacks were launched from the direction of northern Lebanon.
In an official statement, the ministry noted that Israeli forces targeted several military sites but offered no additional information. Historically, Israel has conducted numerous strikes aimed at Iran-linked sites within Syrian borders.
This recent attack appears to be a continuation of increased military action that has followed the October 7 attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Israeli soil, which escalated into the Gaza war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
