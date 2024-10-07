Left Menu

Australians Observe Solemn Vigil for Israel-Hamas Conflict Anniversary

Australians held vigils to mark the anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel, amidst heightened security measures. Events were held nationwide, including Bondi Beach and Canberra, despite concerns about community tension. Former PM Tony Abbott and current PM Anthony Albanese expressed condolences for both Israeli and Palestinian casualties.

  • Australia

Australians convened at various locations on Monday to observe the first anniversary of Hamas's deadly assault on Israel, which led to the war on Gaza. The commemorative events were conducted under the watchful eye of heightened security measures.

In Sydney, participants gathered at Bondi Beach, holding Israeli and Australian flags, as they solemnly listened to the reading of the 101 Israeli hostages' names still in captivity by Hamas. Authorities had earlier cautioned that gatherings posed risks of escalating community tension.

While some pro-Palestinian events were rescheduled following consultations with officials, pro-Israel gatherings, including those at Bondi and Canberra's Parliament House, proceeded as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

