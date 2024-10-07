China's Military Drills Loom Over Taiwan's National Day

Taipei anticipates Chinese military maneuvers coinciding with President Lai Ching-te's forthcoming national day speech, perceiving it as a pretext for Beijing to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

In May, China executed 'punishment' drills post-Lai's inauguration, highlighting its stance on 'separatist acts', with heavily armed warplanes and mock attacks drawing international concern. These were called 'Joint Sword - 2024A'.

A senior Taiwanese security official hinted at the possibility of similar drills, potentially labeled 'Joint Sword - 2024B', regardless of Lai's speech content. The situation remains delicate amidst ongoing tensions and the backdrop of the U.S. presidential election.

