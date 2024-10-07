Left Menu

Sama Sama Naval Drills: Strengthening Alliances Amid Rising Tensions

The Philippines, United States, and four other countries are conducting joint naval exercises near Taiwan as tensions with China rise. The drills, named 'Sama Sama', focus on anti-submarine, anti-surface, and anti-air warfare. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance interoperability among allied forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:43 IST
Sama Sama Naval Drills: Strengthening Alliances Amid Rising Tensions

The Philippines, United States, and four additional nations commenced joint naval exercises named 'Sama Sama' in the waters off northern Luzon, Philippines. This operational show of strength is a response to escalating tensions with China.

Rear Admiral Todd Cimicata cited the importance of interoperability and partnerships with key allies, emphasizing that the exercises, involving nearly a thousand participants, were not meant to provoke but to set shared defensive standards.

The maneuvers come in the wake of Chinese military activities in the South China Sea, an area of territorial disputes. Meanwhile, the United States has increased its security cooperation with regional allies, underscoring the strategic significance of these naval drills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024