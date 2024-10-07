Contaminated Water Crisis Sparks Legal Scrutiny in Greater Noida

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered authorities, including the district magistrate of Greater Noida, to respond to a case involving the supply of contaminated water in a local housing society.

The tribunal initiated the case suo motu after a report emerged that water containing harmful E coli bacteria and bleaching powder was supplied to Supertech Ecovillage 2, leading to illnesses among over 300 residents, including 170 children.

The NGT's order, dated October 1, emphasized the need to address compliance with the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Environment Protection Act. Officials from the Central Pollution Control Board and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board have been called to respond by January 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)