Left Menu

International Cyber Fraud Ring Exposed: Arrests in Greater Noida

Two individuals, part of an international cyber fraud gang involving Chinese nationals, were arrested in Greater Noida by the STF. The gang used mule accounts and API tools to siphon money, converting it into cryptocurrency. The operation spanned across multiple countries, revealing a complex money laundering network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:34 IST
International Cyber Fraud Ring Exposed: Arrests in Greater Noida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An international cyber fraud operation involving Chinese nationals has been dismantled by police following the arrest of two suspects, Harsh Vardhan and Rohan Agrawal, in Greater Noida.

The duo allegedly employed gaming and trading applications, along with 'mule accounts', to launder stolen funds into cryptocurrency, eventually dispersing the wealth through a hawala network. Raid operations by the STF yielded Rs 4 lakh in cash and various identity documents.

Further investigation revealed their collaboration with Chinese handlers via the Telegram app, facilitating the global transfer of approximately Rs 3.49 crore. Utilizing API tools and a messaging app, the gang accessed victims' banking OTPs for fraudulent transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025