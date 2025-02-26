International Cyber Fraud Ring Exposed: Arrests in Greater Noida

An international cyber fraud operation involving Chinese nationals has been dismantled by police following the arrest of two suspects, Harsh Vardhan and Rohan Agrawal, in Greater Noida.

The duo allegedly employed gaming and trading applications, along with 'mule accounts', to launder stolen funds into cryptocurrency, eventually dispersing the wealth through a hawala network. Raid operations by the STF yielded Rs 4 lakh in cash and various identity documents.

Further investigation revealed their collaboration with Chinese handlers via the Telegram app, facilitating the global transfer of approximately Rs 3.49 crore. Utilizing API tools and a messaging app, the gang accessed victims' banking OTPs for fraudulent transfers.

