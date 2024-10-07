Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Biden's Attempt to Enforce Texas Abortion Guidance

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the Biden administration's appeal to enforce federal guidance requiring Texan hospitals to perform abortions in emergency cases. The guidance aimed to uphold abortion access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade but faces resistance due to Texas' strict anti-abortion laws.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the Biden administration's appeal regarding federal guidance for hospitals in Texas to perform emergency abortions. This decision comes as the administration tried to enforce access to abortions following the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

The guidance issued in July 2022 was meant to ensure compliance with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, mandating hospitals to stabilize any patient facing a medical emergency, including performing an abortion if necessary. However, this federal mandate clashed with Texas' stringent anti-abortion laws.

Republican-led Texas, backed by anti-abortion medical associations, resisted the guidance, arguing it exceeded legal bounds. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court upheld a district judge's decision blocking the guidance's enforcement, stating the federal law did not require specific treatments like abortion, perpetuating the legal battle over abortion rights in medical emergencies.

