Political Tensions Rise Over J&K Assembly Nominations

In Jammu and Kashmir, political tensions have escalated over Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the local Assembly. This contentious issue has sparked legal and procedural debates on the eve of the vote count.

The Congress party, alongside allies National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), have expressed stern opposition to any such nomination during the government formation process, threatening to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

With varying legal opinions on the LG's power, the crux of the debate centers around when and how these nominations, seen as advantageous to the BJP, should be executed, particularly amidst speculation about their influence in a potentially hung assembly.

