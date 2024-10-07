Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over J&K Assembly Nominations

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's authority to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is causing political and legal debate. Regional parties and Congress challenge the move's procedural legitimacy, suggesting a possible Supreme Court battle while questioning the government's formation process and potential influence on the majority mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:48 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over J&K Assembly Nominations
Lieutenant Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir, political tensions have escalated over Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the local Assembly. This contentious issue has sparked legal and procedural debates on the eve of the vote count.

The Congress party, alongside allies National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), have expressed stern opposition to any such nomination during the government formation process, threatening to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

With varying legal opinions on the LG's power, the crux of the debate centers around when and how these nominations, seen as advantageous to the BJP, should be executed, particularly amidst speculation about their influence in a potentially hung assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024