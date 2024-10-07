Political Tensions Rise Over J&K Assembly Nominations
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's authority to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is causing political and legal debate. Regional parties and Congress challenge the move's procedural legitimacy, suggesting a possible Supreme Court battle while questioning the government's formation process and potential influence on the majority mark.
- Country:
- India
In Jammu and Kashmir, political tensions have escalated over Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the local Assembly. This contentious issue has sparked legal and procedural debates on the eve of the vote count.
The Congress party, alongside allies National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), have expressed stern opposition to any such nomination during the government formation process, threatening to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.
With varying legal opinions on the LG's power, the crux of the debate centers around when and how these nominations, seen as advantageous to the BJP, should be executed, particularly amidst speculation about their influence in a potentially hung assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Conference Allies with Congress to Avoid Hung Assembly in J&K
MP Bishnu Pada Ray Calls for Removal of Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi
IPS Academy, Indore Celebrates Silver Jubilee with International Conferences and Alumni Engagement
Minister for Children Highlights Support for Caregivers at National Conference
PDP Leaders Join BJP, Strengthening Party Ahead of Elections