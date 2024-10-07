Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions on Hamas’s Fundraising Network Shake Middle East Dynamics

The United States has imposed sanctions on an international network accused of external fundraising for Hamas, marking the anniversary of the Gaza war. Three individuals, a sham charity, and a bank linked to Hamas are targeted. This move aims to curb Hamas's operational financing dramatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States struck a significant blow against Hamas's international fundraising efforts on Monday, marking the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict with a suite of sanctions. The action from the U.S. Treasury specifically targets a network accused of being pivotal in financing the Palestinian militant group externally.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against three individuals, a so-called "sham charity," and the Al-Intaj Bank in Gaza, which it claims is controlled by Hamas. The move included sanctions against a longstanding Hamas supporter residing in Turkey, along with nine of his businesses.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the need to prevent Hamas and Iran's destabilizing proxies from financing further violence, as Hamas continues to exploit Gaza's hardship to gather funds. This initiative impacts key Hamas figures in Italy, Germany, and Austria as the U.S. attempts to curb financial inflows to the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

