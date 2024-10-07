U.S. Sanctions on Hamas’s Fundraising Network Shake Middle East Dynamics

The United States struck a significant blow against Hamas's international fundraising efforts on Monday, marking the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict with a suite of sanctions. The action from the U.S. Treasury specifically targets a network accused of being pivotal in financing the Palestinian militant group externally.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against three individuals, a so-called "sham charity," and the Al-Intaj Bank in Gaza, which it claims is controlled by Hamas. The move included sanctions against a longstanding Hamas supporter residing in Turkey, along with nine of his businesses.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the need to prevent Hamas and Iran's destabilizing proxies from financing further violence, as Hamas continues to exploit Gaza's hardship to gather funds. This initiative impacts key Hamas figures in Italy, Germany, and Austria as the U.S. attempts to curb financial inflows to the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)