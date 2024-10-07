Left Menu

Shivamurthy Sharana Granted Bail in POCSO Case, Awaits Truth

Murugha Math seer Shivamurthy Sharana received bail in a sexual harassment case under the POCSO Act. Arrested in September 2022, Sharana faced allegations involving several minors. After the interrogation of 13 witnesses, he was released, expressing hope for justice. Further legal battles are anticipated.

Updated: 07-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:14 IST
Murugha Math seer Shivamurthy Sharana has been granted bail by a court on Monday after completing witness interrogations in the sexual harassment case filed against him under the POCSO Act.

Sarana's arrest in September 2022 came amid accusations of sexual misconduct from girls at a Math-run institution, duly assisted by the Mysuru-based NGO 'Odanadi'. Upon his release, the seer remarked on his faith in divine intervention and anticipated legal proceedings, expressing hope that the truth would prevail.

The Karnataka High Court had initially granted bail in November 2023, but the Supreme Court mandated his release only after the examination of 13 witnesses. With his release, interim chief of Murugha Math, Basavaprabhu Swami, acknowledged the court's decision while noting continued legal opposition to the charges.

