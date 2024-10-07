India-Maldives Partnership: Strengthening Maritime Security for a Safer Indian Ocean
India and the Maldives have strengthened their partnership to enhance maritime and security cooperation, addressing shared challenges in the Indian Ocean. A new vision document outlines collaborative efforts, including infrastructure projects and training programs, to augment Maldives National Defence Force capabilities and protect the region's security interests.
In a significant development, India and the Maldives have reinforced their alliance to bolster maritime and security cooperation, aiming to navigate shared challenges across the Indian Ocean. This renewed partnership intends to promote regional stability and safeguard the security interests of both nations.
A vision document was released after formal discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. It examines the Indo-Maldives collaboration and reaffirms commitments to building modern infrastructure, like the state-of-the-art Maldivian Ministry of Defence (MoD) building in Male, constructed with India's help.
Further advancing their joint strategy, both countries have underscored the importance of India's role as a dependable ally in equipping the Maldives National Defence Force. The alliance seeks to enhance expertise sharing, develop radar surveillance, and implement cooperative defense initiatives to address maritime challenges effectively.
