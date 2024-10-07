Left Menu

Tragic Engagement: Child Killed in Celebratory Firing

A seven-year-old child named Kartikeya was killed and two others were injured during a celebratory firing at an engagement ceremony in Kachhua village, Karchhana, Uttar Pradesh. Police have launched an investigation into the incident as celebratory firing is illegal in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:30 IST
Tragic Engagement: Child Killed in Celebratory Firing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Kachhua village under the Karchhana police jurisdiction, a seven-year-old child lost his life due to celebratory firing during an engagement ceremony on Monday, police reports detail.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varun Kumar, confirmed Kartikeya, a child aged 7, succumbed to injuries while two other children, aged 10 and 11, were injured. They have been hospitalized, but doctors report their condition as stable and out of danger.

Police have sent the deceased child's body for a post-mortem examination and are actively probing which party was involved in the illegal celebratory firing, a practice banned in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024