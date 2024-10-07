Tragic Engagement: Child Killed in Celebratory Firing

In a shocking incident at Kachhua village under the Karchhana police jurisdiction, a seven-year-old child lost his life due to celebratory firing during an engagement ceremony on Monday, police reports detail.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varun Kumar, confirmed Kartikeya, a child aged 7, succumbed to injuries while two other children, aged 10 and 11, were injured. They have been hospitalized, but doctors report their condition as stable and out of danger.

Police have sent the deceased child's body for a post-mortem examination and are actively probing which party was involved in the illegal celebratory firing, a practice banned in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)