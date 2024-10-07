Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Death: Newlywed Woman Allegedly Takes Own Life

A newly-married woman named Karishma allegedly hanged herself in Ambedkar Nagar, with accusations of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws. Police registered a dowry death case following complaints by her parents, initiating an investigation. The body was returned to her family post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:39 IST
Tragic Dowry Death: Newlywed Woman Allegedly Takes Own Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly-married woman, Karishma, reportedly took her own life in Ambedkar Nagar, sparking a dowry death investigation. Allegations from her parents claim continuous harassment by her husband, Manish Verma, and in-laws over dowry demands, beginning from the marriage in May.

On Sunday night, authorities discovered Karishma allegedly hanged herself in her room. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yogesh Sharma confirmed the allegations and the subsequent registration of a dowry death case against Verma and others.

Following the complaint, a thorough investigation was launched. Officials handed over Karishma's body to her family after a post-mortem examination on Monday morning, DSP Sharma added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024