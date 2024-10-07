Tragic Dowry Death: Newlywed Woman Allegedly Takes Own Life
A newly-married woman named Karishma allegedly hanged herself in Ambedkar Nagar, with accusations of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws. Police registered a dowry death case following complaints by her parents, initiating an investigation. The body was returned to her family post-mortem.
- Country:
- India
A newly-married woman, Karishma, reportedly took her own life in Ambedkar Nagar, sparking a dowry death investigation. Allegations from her parents claim continuous harassment by her husband, Manish Verma, and in-laws over dowry demands, beginning from the marriage in May.
On Sunday night, authorities discovered Karishma allegedly hanged herself in her room. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yogesh Sharma confirmed the allegations and the subsequent registration of a dowry death case against Verma and others.
Following the complaint, a thorough investigation was launched. Officials handed over Karishma's body to her family after a post-mortem examination on Monday morning, DSP Sharma added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Himachal Pradesh Police Chief and Officers Booked for Alleged Harassment and Wrongful Dismissal
Vodafone Idea Fined for Abrupt Service Disconnection Causing Harassment to Senior Citizen
Police Investigation Reveals No Evidence in Tirunelveli Sacred Thread Case
Odisha Government Mandates Sexual Harassment Panels in Higher Education Institutes
Maharashtra Man Booked for Sexual Harassment of Teenager