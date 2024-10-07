Tragic Dowry Death: Newlywed Woman Allegedly Takes Own Life

A newly-married woman, Karishma, reportedly took her own life in Ambedkar Nagar, sparking a dowry death investigation. Allegations from her parents claim continuous harassment by her husband, Manish Verma, and in-laws over dowry demands, beginning from the marriage in May.

On Sunday night, authorities discovered Karishma allegedly hanged herself in her room. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yogesh Sharma confirmed the allegations and the subsequent registration of a dowry death case against Verma and others.

Following the complaint, a thorough investigation was launched. Officials handed over Karishma's body to her family after a post-mortem examination on Monday morning, DSP Sharma added.

(With inputs from agencies.)