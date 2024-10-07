Left Menu

Tragic Mine Collapse in Zambia's Mumbwa District

A mine pit collapse in Zambia's Mumbwa District has resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals and injured five more, with rescue efforts ongoing. Authorities are working to assist trapped miners and investigate the cause of the incident. Local politician Collins Nzovu has pledged full support for the rescue and investigation operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusaka | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:57 IST
  • Zambia

A tragic incident unfolded in Zambia's Mumbwa District as a mine pit collapse claimed the lives of 10 people and left five injured, police confirmed on Monday. Rescue teams are intensively working to reach miners who are thought to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse occurred when a number of individuals were engaging in mining activities in the pit. As the earth gave way, swift action was required to minimize the extent of the tragedy, with authorities deploying teams for rescue operations.

In a statement, local politician Collins Nzovu assured that everything possible would be done to assist the victims and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Efforts are focused on providing support and determining the factors that led to this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

