Tragic Mine Collapse in Zambia's Mumbwa District

A tragic incident unfolded in Zambia's Mumbwa District as a mine pit collapse claimed the lives of 10 people and left five injured, police confirmed on Monday. Rescue teams are intensively working to reach miners who are thought to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse occurred when a number of individuals were engaging in mining activities in the pit. As the earth gave way, swift action was required to minimize the extent of the tragedy, with authorities deploying teams for rescue operations.

In a statement, local politician Collins Nzovu assured that everything possible would be done to assist the victims and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Efforts are focused on providing support and determining the factors that led to this devastating event.

