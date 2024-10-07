Left Menu

Karnataka Official Suspended Over PPE Procurement Scandal

The Karnataka government has suspended the joint controller of the state accounts and auditing department, G P Raghu, over alleged PPE kit procurement irregularities during the COVID-19 pandemic. An inquiry led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha found violations of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act.

Updated: 07-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:17 IST
The Karnataka government has taken decisive action by suspending G P Raghu, the joint controller of the state's accounts and auditing department, following allegations of misconduct in the procurement of PPE kits and other equipment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raghu, who served as the financial adviser to the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, held the position of financial advisor to the medical education department when the purported irregularities occurred. The suspension arises from a report by an inquiry panel that discovered breaches of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act.

This inquiry was commissioned by the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and headed by retired High Court judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha. The commission's findings have raised questions about the previous BJP government's management of health resources during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

