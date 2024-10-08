Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh in Uproar: Calls for Action Against Controversial Priest

Protests erupted across Uttar Pradesh, including at Aligarh Muslim University, demanding the arrest of priest Yati Narsinghanand for his inflammatory remarks. Multiple arrests were made in related violent incidents. Protests also saw demands for strict legal action, emphasizing constitutional secularism and interfaith harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh in Uproar: Calls for Action Against Controversial Priest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests have erupted across Uttar Pradesh, including significant demonstrations at Aligarh Muslim University, demanding the arrest and stringent punishment of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand. These protests were sparked by Narsinghanand's inflammatory statements against Prophet Muhammad, which have reignited communal tensions in the region.

The Uttar Pradesh police have responded by arresting several individuals involved in related violent incidents, including stone pelting in Saharanpur and violence outside the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. The state's Samajwadi Party MP has criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration for not applying their stringent 'bulldozer justice' policy against Narsinghanand, calling for greater action.

Amid calls for peace and restraint, memorandums demanding Narsinghanand's arrest have been submitted to authorities, with protests emphasizing India's commitment to secular values. Meanwhile, counter-protests by Hindu organizations have arisen in support of Narsinghanand, highlighting the deeply polarized sentiments across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024