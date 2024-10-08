Uttar Pradesh in Uproar: Calls for Action Against Controversial Priest
Protests erupted across Uttar Pradesh, including at Aligarh Muslim University, demanding the arrest of priest Yati Narsinghanand for his inflammatory remarks. Multiple arrests were made in related violent incidents. Protests also saw demands for strict legal action, emphasizing constitutional secularism and interfaith harmony.
Protests have erupted across Uttar Pradesh, including significant demonstrations at Aligarh Muslim University, demanding the arrest and stringent punishment of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand. These protests were sparked by Narsinghanand's inflammatory statements against Prophet Muhammad, which have reignited communal tensions in the region.
The Uttar Pradesh police have responded by arresting several individuals involved in related violent incidents, including stone pelting in Saharanpur and violence outside the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. The state's Samajwadi Party MP has criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration for not applying their stringent 'bulldozer justice' policy against Narsinghanand, calling for greater action.
Amid calls for peace and restraint, memorandums demanding Narsinghanand's arrest have been submitted to authorities, with protests emphasizing India's commitment to secular values. Meanwhile, counter-protests by Hindu organizations have arisen in support of Narsinghanand, highlighting the deeply polarized sentiments across the state.
