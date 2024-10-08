Ecuador's Judicial Shake-Up: Trial Ordered in Drug Trafficking Case
A judge in Ecuador has ordered 30 individuals to stand trial in a high-profile organized crime and drug trafficking case that involves key figures from the nation's judicial system. Participants include a former president of the judicial regulator, various officials, and law enforcement personnel.
The defendants include a former leader of the judicial system's regulatory body, alongside provincial officials, judges, prosecutors, and even a former police general. Initially, 52 individuals faced charges, but some received leniency in exchange for cooperation with the investigation.
Prosecutors aimed to try 37 suspects, yet Judge Manuel Cabrera dismissed the charges against seven due to insufficient evidence, marking a critical juncture in the legal proceedings.
