Ecuador's Judicial Shake-Up: Trial Ordered in Drug Trafficking Case

A significant legal development unfolded in Ecuador as a judge mandated the trial of 30 individuals in a vast organized crime and drug trafficking case.

The defendants include a former leader of the judicial system's regulatory body, alongside provincial officials, judges, prosecutors, and even a former police general. Initially, 52 individuals faced charges, but some received leniency in exchange for cooperation with the investigation.

Prosecutors aimed to try 37 suspects, yet Judge Manuel Cabrera dismissed the charges against seven due to insufficient evidence, marking a critical juncture in the legal proceedings.

