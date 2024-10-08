Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Nuclear Promise: Escalating Tensions in the Korean Peninsula

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced an intensified effort to establish the country as a military superpower with nuclear weapons, as reported by state media KCNA. His remarks were directed towards South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, whom he accused of destabilizing efforts with Washington.

Kim stressed that although North Korea has no intentions of attacking the South, it will not shy away from using full military force, including nuclear weapons, if threatened. These comments were made during his address at the Kim Jong Un National Defense University.

The news comes as tensions intensify, with South Korea recently displaying its military capabilities. Kim's statement coincided with potential changes to North Korea's constitution, possibly marking an official end to the aspiration for unification with the South.

