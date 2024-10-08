Escalating Tensions: North Korea's Military Ambitions

North Korea, under its leader Kim Jong Un, has declared intentions to enhance its military strength and nuclear capabilities, state news agency KCNA reported. Kim threatened potential nuclear weapon usage if the nation faces an attack, amid accusations against South Korea and its Washington alliance for regional destabilization.

South Korea's recent military parade and President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks have heightened tensions. While denying any immediate threat against the South, Kim emphasized North Korea's resolve to retaliate if provoked, without ruling out nuclear possibilities in defense strategies.

Reports from the South Korean defense ministry suggest North Korea is advancing its military tech, potentially with Russian assistance. Discussions regarding constitutional changes are anticipated to formalize new stances on unification, exacerbating the diplomatic divide between the Koreas.

(With inputs from agencies.)