Left Menu

MicroRNA Breakthrough: Transforming Medicine by U.S. Scientists

U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering microRNA's role in cellular development. Their research explains how identical cells differentiate to form specialized types like muscle or nerve cells, advancing our understanding of multicellular organisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:29 IST
MicroRNA Breakthrough: Transforming Medicine by U.S. Scientists

Nobel laureates Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun from the United States have revolutionized medicine by unearthing the pivotal role microRNA plays in the growth and development of multicellular organisms. On Monday, they were awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for this groundbreaking discovery.

MicroRNA, a small, non-coding RNA molecule, is critical for cellular differentiation, a process that allows cells to become specialized, forming diverse types such as muscle and nerve cells, despite all cells having identical genetic information. The duo's research has fundamentally enhanced our comprehension of biological development.

Their findings have set the stage for further advancements in biomedicine, potentially paving the way for novel treatments and enhanced understanding of genetic and cellular functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024