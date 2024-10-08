MicroRNA Breakthrough: Transforming Medicine by U.S. Scientists

Nobel laureates Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun from the United States have revolutionized medicine by unearthing the pivotal role microRNA plays in the growth and development of multicellular organisms. On Monday, they were awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for this groundbreaking discovery.

MicroRNA, a small, non-coding RNA molecule, is critical for cellular differentiation, a process that allows cells to become specialized, forming diverse types such as muscle and nerve cells, despite all cells having identical genetic information. The duo's research has fundamentally enhanced our comprehension of biological development.

Their findings have set the stage for further advancements in biomedicine, potentially paving the way for novel treatments and enhanced understanding of genetic and cellular functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)