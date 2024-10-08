Sudan's Lifeline Under Siege: Community Kitchens Targeted Amid War

Amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan, local volunteers who have been instrumental in running communal kitchens are increasingly finding themselves under attack from both sides of the military divide. These kitchens, a critical source of food for many, have been forced to suspend operations due to safety concerns and resource shortages.

The worsening security situation has further complicated efforts by international humanitarian agencies to deliver aid. Volunteers are often targeted by paramilitary groups and accused of collaborating with adversaries, leading to kidnappings, thefts, and even deaths in regions like Khartoum and Darfur.

The challenges mount as food prices surge and donations dwindle, leaving many kitchens financially strained. Despite support from organizations like the World Food Programme, cumbersome reporting requirements and the absence of consistent funding have hindered aid delivery to those in desperate need.

