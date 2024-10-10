Left Menu

TD Bank's Record-Breaking $3 Billion Money Laundering Penalty

TD Bank has pleaded guilty to violating U.S. laws against money laundering, resulting in a historic $3 billion penalty. The bank failed to monitor customer activities, allowing money laundering networks to transfer illicit funds. An asset cap has been imposed, severely impacting TD's U.S. expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:10 IST
In a historic move, TD Bank has agreed to a $3 billion penalty for breaching U.S. anti-money laundering laws, marking the largest such scandal in American banking history. The bank, admitting guilt, is now under an asset cap regulation, hindering further U.S. expansion, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The Justice Department highlighted that TD Bank failed to oversee $18 trillion in customer transactions over nearly a decade, facilitating illicit fund transfers by money laundering networks. The disturbing lack of compliance was so common that, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland, employees mocked the situation openly.

TD Bank's $3 billion penalty will be split among the Justice Department, U.S. banking regulators, and the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, as part of a resolution that includes independent monitoring. The case further led to significant stock underperformance and succession changes, with Ray Chun replacing Bharat Masrani as CEO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

