Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike Targets Hezbollah in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut killed two people and targeted senior Hezbollah figures. The conflict, originating from Hezbollah support for Hamas, has intensified, prompting Israeli warnings for UN peacekeepers to relocate. This attack adds to the escalating tension in the Middle East region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike targeting senior Hezbollah figures has led to the death of two people in central Beirut, security sources reported.

Nine others sustained injuries as emergency services scoured the debris amid a major fire. The assault, part of an escalating Israeli offensive, saw no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

UN peacekeepers fell under attack as well, with incidents involving Israeli forces causing injuries but no fatalities. The situation prompted Israel to advise the relocation of UN peacekeepers as it intensifies actions against Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

