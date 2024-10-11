India Calls for Action on Stolen Gift to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple
India has urged Bangladesh to investigate the theft of a religious article gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in 2021. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressed concern and called for recovery of the item and action against those responsible.
- Country:
- India
India has called on Bangladesh to conduct a thorough investigation into the reported theft of a religious article that was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple during his 2021 visit.
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has publicly expressed its alarm over the incident, urging Bangladeshi authorities to swiftly recover the stolen item and prosecute those involved. In a recent social media post on 'X', the Commission highlighted its concerns regarding the theft of the crown.
According to Indian government sources, New Delhi is profoundly unsettled by the theft and is actively engaging with Bangladesh authorities to ensure the matter is addressed. Meanwhile, Bangladesh law enforcement agencies have been asked to prioritize the investigation and apprehension of the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Announces New Indian Consulate in Los Angeles
Prime Minister Modi Congratulates India's Chess Olympiad Champions
Prime Minister Modi Discusses Semiconductor Projects with Tata Sons and PSMC
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Supercomputers for Advanced Weather Research in India
Prime Minister Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Pune Metro Line Amid Protests and Heavy Rains