Family Feud Turns Fatal: Ex-Congress Corporator Killed

A former Congress corporator, Haji Kalim Khan, was tragically shot dead in his Ujjain residence in Madhya Pradesh early Friday morning. This incident led to the arrest of four individuals, including Khan's own wife and son, according to local police.

Khan, also known as Guddu, was around 60 years old. He was attacked in his sleep at 5 am within his Wazir Park Colony home, under the jurisdiction of the Neelganga police station, as reported by the police.

The Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Sharma, stated that the murder stemmed from a land dispute within Khan's family. Previous attempts on Khan's life were noted, and subsequently, his wife Nilofer, aged 51, son Asif, aged 34, along with Javed Sheikh, aged 28, and Imran, aged 31, have been apprehended.

Authorities are currently searching for Khan's other son, Danish, as well as his accomplice, Sohrab Sheikh.

The murder was allegedly orchestrated by Khan's sons over a property valued at several crore rupees. Khan served as a corporator two years prior and held connections to 31 criminal cases, Sharma disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)