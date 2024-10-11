A Beacon of Peace: Hibakusha's Nobel Triumph
Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo, representing atomic bomb survivors known as hibakusha, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for advocating a nuclear-free world. The award underscores the urgent warning against nuclear armament, as recipients bear witness to the devastating impact of nuclear weapons.
On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement representing hibakusha, survivors of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. These survivors, whose efforts have long highlighted the grave consequences of nuclear weapons, now issue a stark warning against their use worldwide.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee lauded the group for its unwavering advocacy for nuclear disarmament and its powerful testimonies that demonstrate the severe suffering caused by nuclear weapons. Hibakusha continue to embody this mission, striving for global peace and the abolition of nuclear arms.
As nuclear tensions persist globally, the Nobel Committee emphasizes the dire potential of such conflicts. Through the voices of hibakusha, the world is reminded of the urgent need for international norms against nuclear weapons to be strengthened, lest humanity faces catastrophic consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
