Ronald Lamola Calls for Greater Attention to African Conflicts Amid Global Crises

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, expressed deep concern over the global focus on the Russia-Ukraine war, while conflicts in Palestine, Sudan, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Sahel remain underreported and neglected. Speaking at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, Lamola emphasized the urgent need for Africa to take responsibility in resolving these conflicts, often overshadowed by more high-profile international crises.

“We must take up our responsibility as Africans to help end these wars,” Lamola said, stressing the importance of working with external allies who act in good faith. He acknowledged the complexities posed by proxy wars on the continent, with unconventional actors such as mercenaries and paramilitary forces destabilizing the region.

In his keynote address, the Minister reiterated South Africa’s commitment to international peace, security, and sustainable development. He lamented the ease with which wars are now funded compared to development efforts, pointing out that warfare, including cyber and economic warfare, has become a global strategy, further destabilizing already fragile regions.

Lamola described the current geopolitical climate as a “grievous interregnum,” a period of dangerous transition between old and emerging global orders. He cautioned that the champions of the liberal international order resist any signs of decline and are hesitant to accept alternative models, especially those from the Global South.

Turning his attention to Sudan, Lamola highlighted the country's escalating humanitarian disaster, where geopolitical rivalries have worsened the suffering of ordinary people. He emphasized that these proxy wars are turning Africa into a battleground for external powers.

However, the Minister remains optimistic about South Africa's democracy, describing the Government of National Unity (GNU) as a model for democratic governance that could offer hope to other nations struggling with political instability.

Lamola also commented on the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East, calling it the center of a potential new global conflict. He warned that what started as "plausible evidence of genocide against the Palestinian people" has escalated into a regional war with significant global implications. He further criticized the erosion of multilateral institutions, pointing to Israel's decision to declare UN Secretary-General António Guterres persona non grata as an example of this decline.

In concluding, Lamola stressed the importance of BRICS in counterbalancing the current global power dynamics. With its expansion, including new members from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, BRICS has grown into a major force advocating for the Global South. He pledged that BRICS would focus on peaceful dispute resolution, transforming global institutions, and promoting equitable development.

Lamola's remarks call for a shift in international priorities, urging global powers to address underreported conflicts in Africa and the Middle East, while fostering a more balanced and just international order.