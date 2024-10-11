Russian Court Extends US Citizen's Pre-Trial Detention in Assault Case

A Russian court has decided to extend the pre-trial detention of American citizen Joseph Tater by one month, as reported on Friday. Tater could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if found guilty of allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Originally detained in August, Tater has been embroiled in legal troubles since being jailed for 15 days over allegations of petty hooliganism. The accusations stem from an incident at a Moscow hotel, which he has denied. The Interfax news agency reported that the situation escalated when Tater purportedly assaulted an officer, resulting in a more serious criminal charge, which he also disputes.

The Meshchansky district court's recent decision means Tater will remain in detention until November 14. His predicament interrupted his bid to seek political asylum in Russia, citing persecution in the U.S. as a driving factor, according to his lawyer. The new charges have further complicated his asylum efforts.

