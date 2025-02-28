Seized: Moscow's Strategic Takeover of Western Assets

In a dramatic turn of events, three men arrived at Glavprodukt's Moscow headquarters in October 2024, claiming control of the company. Sent by Rosimushchestvo, Russia's federal property management agency, they heralded a decree by President Vladimir Putin to place the U.S.-owned company under temporary state management.

This move is part of a pattern where Russia has taken over around a dozen foreign companies, including major European firms, in response to geopolitical tensions and sanctions since the Ukraine invasion. Despite speculative shifts in U.S.-Russia relations, confidence in asset recovery remains elusive among Western investors.

Under the guise of 'temporary management,' Russian executives have restructured Glavprodukt's operations, citing a drop in sales as a result. The U.S. State Department has recognized the situation, underscoring the broader trend of the state's seizure of domestic and foreign assets.

