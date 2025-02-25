Left Menu

Moscow Seeks Trust with Washington Before Europe Joins Ukraine Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the need to build trust between Moscow and Washington before involving Europe in Ukraine peace discussions. As Ukraine's war anniversary is marked, U.S. President Trump's timeline for conflict resolution is seen as optimistic. Trust-building is crucial to further negotiations.

Updated: 25-02-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of establishing trust between Moscow and Washington to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict, before involving European nations in peace talks. Putin's statements came as Ukraine observed the third anniversary of the invasion, which has resulted in significant casualties and displacement.

During an interview, Putin shared that discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, who believes the conflict could conclude soon, focused on rational and strategic approaches. Trump's perspective is viewed as optimistic by Putin, who suggests that European involvement will follow once trust is built between Russia and the United States.

Talks in Saudi Arabia between the U.S. and Russia highlighted trust-building as the key to addressing complex issues. Europe has voiced frustration at being left out of these early discussions. Putin suggested potential reductions in military spending between the U.S. and Russia, with a possible future inclusion of China.

