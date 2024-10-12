Left Menu

Lawsuit Filed Against Ex-Salvadoran Colonel for Journalist's 1982 Death

A lawsuit has been filed against a former military officer, Mario Adalberto Reyes Mena, in relation to the killing of Dutch journalist Jan Kuiper and others during El Salvador's civil war. The Center for Justice and Accountability represents the victims' families under U.S. law addressing overseas crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Centreville | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:01 IST
Lawsuit Filed Against Ex-Salvadoran Colonel for Journalist's 1982 Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A lawsuit was filed against a former Salvadoran military officer accused of orchestrating the killing of a Dutch journalist in 1982. The journalist's brother seeks damages in U.S. court.

The lawsuit, initiated in Alexandria, Virginia, targets Mario Adalberto Reyes Mena, 85, for orchestrating the deaths of Jan Kuiper and three Dutch colleagues during El Salvador's violent civil war. A UN Truth Commission named Reyes Mena's unit responsible for the ambush.

The Center for Justice and Accountability filed the suit on behalf of Jan Kuiper's brother, under U.S. laws targeting overseas crimes like the Torture Victim Protection Act. The civil war claimed nearly 75,000 lives, mostly by U.S.-backed government forces, including the notorious journalist ambush.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024