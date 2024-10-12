Lawsuit Filed Against Ex-Salvadoran Colonel for Journalist's 1982 Death
A lawsuit has been filed against a former military officer, Mario Adalberto Reyes Mena, in relation to the killing of Dutch journalist Jan Kuiper and others during El Salvador's civil war. The Center for Justice and Accountability represents the victims' families under U.S. law addressing overseas crimes.
A lawsuit was filed against a former Salvadoran military officer accused of orchestrating the killing of a Dutch journalist in 1982. The journalist's brother seeks damages in U.S. court.
The lawsuit, initiated in Alexandria, Virginia, targets Mario Adalberto Reyes Mena, 85, for orchestrating the deaths of Jan Kuiper and three Dutch colleagues during El Salvador's violent civil war. A UN Truth Commission named Reyes Mena's unit responsible for the ambush.
The Center for Justice and Accountability filed the suit on behalf of Jan Kuiper's brother, under U.S. laws targeting overseas crimes like the Torture Victim Protection Act. The civil war claimed nearly 75,000 lives, mostly by U.S.-backed government forces, including the notorious journalist ambush.
