Left Menu

Crisis in Jabalia: Gaza's Humanitarian Struggle Amid Israeli Offensive

Thousands are trapped in Gaza's Jabalia camp, under Israeli attack aiming to prevent Hamas regrouping. The offensive has resulted in significant fatalities, with civilians at risk amid military operations and evacuation orders. Humanitarian efforts and vaccination campaigns face severe challenges in this turbulent region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:42 IST
Crisis in Jabalia: Gaza's Humanitarian Struggle Amid Israeli Offensive

In Gaza's Jabalia camp, thousands find themselves trapped as Israeli forces attempt to thwart Hamas from regrouping. The situation has escalated violently, leaving at least 20 dead and many more injured in recent attacks. Reports indicate that military strikes across the Gaza Strip claimed at least 61 Palestinian lives on Friday alone.

In Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's historic refugee camps, a tragic mix of militants and civilians has led to a fatality count that includes 20 victims from one home. The actual number of civilian casualties remains uncertain. Medics report severe restrictions, with attempts to leave being met by gunfire, as confirmed by MSF's Sarah Vuylsteke.

Challenges extend to humanitarian fronts as the UN raises alarm over disruptions to a polio vaccination campaign due to the ongoing conflict. The campaign, crucial after a recent polio case, is hampered by military operations and evacuation orders affecting numerous healthcare facilities in Gaza, leaving the region in a precarious state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024