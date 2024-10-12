Crisis in Jabalia: Gaza's Humanitarian Struggle Amid Israeli Offensive

In Gaza's Jabalia camp, thousands find themselves trapped as Israeli forces attempt to thwart Hamas from regrouping. The situation has escalated violently, leaving at least 20 dead and many more injured in recent attacks. Reports indicate that military strikes across the Gaza Strip claimed at least 61 Palestinian lives on Friday alone.

In Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's historic refugee camps, a tragic mix of militants and civilians has led to a fatality count that includes 20 victims from one home. The actual number of civilian casualties remains uncertain. Medics report severe restrictions, with attempts to leave being met by gunfire, as confirmed by MSF's Sarah Vuylsteke.

Challenges extend to humanitarian fronts as the UN raises alarm over disruptions to a polio vaccination campaign due to the ongoing conflict. The campaign, crucial after a recent polio case, is hampered by military operations and evacuation orders affecting numerous healthcare facilities in Gaza, leaving the region in a precarious state.

(With inputs from agencies.)