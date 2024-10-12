Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Drone Interception Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Two drones from Lebanon were detected in central Israel, leading to the interception of one despite damage to a building in Herzliya. Tensions have intensified over the past year with exchanges of bombings and rockets between Israel and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:46 IST
Escalating Tensions: Drone Interception Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military reported detecting two drones from Lebanon late on Friday, following alarms in central Israel. No casualties were noted, but a building in Herzliya was damaged.

The military stated that they successfully intercepted one of the UAVs which had been monitored since entering Israeli airspace. However, Hezbollah has not yet commented on the event.

This incident is part of a broader conflict that has intensified recently between Israel and Hezbollah, marked by mutual attacks and casualties, following a year of rising hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024