Escalating Tensions: Drone Interception Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Two drones from Lebanon were detected in central Israel, leading to the interception of one despite damage to a building in Herzliya. Tensions have intensified over the past year with exchanges of bombings and rockets between Israel and Hezbollah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:46 IST
Israel's military reported detecting two drones from Lebanon late on Friday, following alarms in central Israel. No casualties were noted, but a building in Herzliya was damaged.
The military stated that they successfully intercepted one of the UAVs which had been monitored since entering Israeli airspace. However, Hezbollah has not yet commented on the event.
This incident is part of a broader conflict that has intensified recently between Israel and Hezbollah, marked by mutual attacks and casualties, following a year of rising hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
