Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing During Friday Prayers in Pakistan
A suicide bomber targeted a seminary in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing top cleric Hamidul Haq Haqqani and four others, injuring 20 more. The attack occurred during Friday prayers, prompting emergency responses and condemnations from officials, as authorities suspect the bombing aimed to destabilize religious harmony.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a suicide bomber targeted a seminary in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers, resulting in the death of top cleric Hamidul Haq Haqqani and four worshippers, while leaving 20 others wounded.
The explosion occurred at Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak town, with police suspecting that Hamidul Haq Haqqani was the intended target. The attack has drawn sharp condemnations from political leaders and religious groups alike, as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.
The bombing highlights the ongoing struggle against terrorism in the region, sparking urgent calls for enhanced security measures to protect religious gatherings. As the province mourns, leaders urge unity in face of threats and vow to bring the perpetrators to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
