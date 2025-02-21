Explosive Tensions: Bus Bombings Shock Central Israel Amid Peace Efforts

In a dramatic turn of events, central Israel witnessed a series of explosions on three buses, raising suspicions of a militant attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, sparing the region further grief.

The incidents unfolded on a day marking the somber return of four hostages' bodies from Gaza, as a part of a recent ceasefire agreement. Authorities revealed that similar explosives were used in previous incidents in the West Bank.

Investigative teams, donning white coveralls, meticulously examined the buses' charred remains for crucial evidence. While public life resumed cautiously, the Israeli government remains vigilant, coordinating closely with security agencies to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)