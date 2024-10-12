Virginia's Voter List Controversy: DOJ Takes Legal Action

The United States Department of Justice has taken a bold step by filing a lawsuit against Virginia, accusing the state of violating federal regulations concerning voter list maintenance.

The suit alleges that Virginia attempted systematic efforts to remove voters from its rolls within 90 days of the upcoming election, a move prohibited under the National Voter Registration Act.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke emphasized the necessity for state officials to align with federal mandates, highlighting that the law's restrictions in such contexts are both clear and stringent.

