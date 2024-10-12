Violence Escalates at Lebanon Israel Border: UN Peacekeepers Targeted
Two U.N. peacekeepers were injured by Israeli strikes in south Lebanon amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah. The attacks, condemned by global leaders, mark a significant escalation, with Israel pursuing militant targets and Hezbollah retaliating. The conflict has sparked international concern, with calls to protect U.N. force's security.
In a significant escalation of tensions, two U.N. peacekeepers were injured following Israeli strikes near their watchtower in southern Lebanon on Friday. This occurred amid intense battles between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, along with Western countries, have condemned these attacks.
France took a diplomatic step by summoning the Israeli ambassador and issuing a joint statement with Italy and Spain, labeling the attacks as 'unjustifiable.' U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israel to avoid targeting UNIFIL forces, while Russia expressed its outrage, demanding an end to 'hostile actions' against peacekeepers.
This conflict, rooted in a year-long struggle between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement. Recent Israeli military operations in Lebanon aim to secure northern Israeli towns, while Hezbollah has been launching rockets deeper into Israel. The situation remains precarious as regional tensions threaten further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
