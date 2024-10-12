Swift Police Response Saves Life in Distress

A man in distress was rescued from a suicide attempt by the Meerut police, officials confirmed Saturday.

The incident unfolded in Uplaheda village, Partapur, when Aditya dialed emergency helpline number '112', declaring his intention to end his life, explained Assistant Superintendent of Police, Antriksh Jain.

The police team acted with urgency, cutting the noose with a sickle, and saving Aditya, who had been strained by borrowed money from family and mounting pressure to repay, police sources reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)