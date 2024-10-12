Swift Police Response Saves Life in Distress
A man named Aditya, overwhelmed by family-induced financial distress, was saved from a suicide attempt by the quick response of Meerut police. Aditya had called the emergency helpline, which led to the police swiftly arriving and preventing his suicide in Uplaheda village.
A man in distress was rescued from a suicide attempt by the Meerut police, officials confirmed Saturday.
The incident unfolded in Uplaheda village, Partapur, when Aditya dialed emergency helpline number '112', declaring his intention to end his life, explained Assistant Superintendent of Police, Antriksh Jain.
The police team acted with urgency, cutting the noose with a sickle, and saving Aditya, who had been strained by borrowed money from family and mounting pressure to repay, police sources reported.
