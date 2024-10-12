Kerala Governor Sets New Protocol for Official Visits to Raj Bhavan

In a significant development, Kerala's Raj Bhavan announced that top government officials, like the Chief Secretary and the DGP, must have authorization from the Chief Minister for official visits to the Governor's residence.

This move comes after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated that these officials were previously visiting without clearance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Governor emphasized that while official matters now require permission, personal visits are still welcome.

The clarification aims to debunk media reports suggesting a ban on all visits and follows a clash between the Governor and the Chief Minister over the administration's handling of state issues.

