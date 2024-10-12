Left Menu

Kerala Governor Sets New Protocol for Official Visits to Raj Bhavan

Kerala's Raj Bhavan has stated that government officers need the Chief Minister's authorization for official visits to the Governor. This follows a dispute between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over unauthorized visits by senior officials. Officers remain welcome for personal matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, Kerala's Raj Bhavan announced that top government officials, like the Chief Secretary and the DGP, must have authorization from the Chief Minister for official visits to the Governor's residence.

This move comes after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated that these officials were previously visiting without clearance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Governor emphasized that while official matters now require permission, personal visits are still welcome.

The clarification aims to debunk media reports suggesting a ban on all visits and follows a clash between the Governor and the Chief Minister over the administration's handling of state issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

