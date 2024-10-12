Kerala Governor Sets New Protocol for Official Visits to Raj Bhavan
Kerala's Raj Bhavan has stated that government officers need the Chief Minister's authorization for official visits to the Governor. This follows a dispute between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over unauthorized visits by senior officials. Officers remain welcome for personal matters.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Kerala's Raj Bhavan announced that top government officials, like the Chief Secretary and the DGP, must have authorization from the Chief Minister for official visits to the Governor's residence.
This move comes after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated that these officials were previously visiting without clearance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Governor emphasized that while official matters now require permission, personal visits are still welcome.
The clarification aims to debunk media reports suggesting a ban on all visits and follows a clash between the Governor and the Chief Minister over the administration's handling of state issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Naidu Seeks Public Input for Vision 2047 in Andhra Pradesh
TN Cabinet reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin elevated as deputy Chief Minister, Senthil Balaji re-inducted: Raj Bhavan communique.
Statue of Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to be Installed at Daulat Singh Park
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Emphasizes MSMEs Role at Regional Convention in Vadodara
DMK Endorses Udhayanidhi Stalin as Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister