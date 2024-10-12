Tensions Escalate: Mass Evacuations in Southern Lebanon Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel's military has ordered residents of 23 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate northwards. The directive follows increased military activity and has already left many villages deserted.

According to an Israeli military statement, the evacuations are crucial for resident safety amid heightened Hezbollah activities. However, Hezbollah disputes claims of weapon concealment among civilians.

Tensions further heightened following reports that a U.N. peacekeeper was shot and injured on Friday, amid significant damage to U.N. positions from shelling in southern Lebanon. This ongoing conflict, rooted in a year-long battle between Israel and Hezbollah, has now forced more Lebanese from their homes than during the 2006 hostilities.

