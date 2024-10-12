Desperate Escape: The Tragic Tale of Missing Cuban Migrants

In December 2022, Cuban mother Mayra Ruiz faced the chilling disappearance of her only son, Maiquel Gonzalez, alongside 28 others attempting to flee to Florida on a homemade vessel.

Desperation drove them across the perilous Florida Straits, amid tightening U.S. immigration rules, leaving families yearning for answers.

Despite thorough searches by U.S. and Bahamian authorities, their search ended in a deadlock, as the boat's fate remains a haunting mystery to this day.

(With inputs from agencies.)