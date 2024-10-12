Desperate Escape: The Tragic Tale of Missing Cuban Migrants
The disappearance of a homemade boat carrying Cuban migrants, including Mayra Ruiz's son, Maiquel Gonzalez, highlights the perilous journeys undertaken to escape crisis-stricken Cuba. Despite strong currents and treacherous weather, many embark on this dangerous route seeking a better life in Florida. Families, caught in limbo, face continuous grief.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:18 IST
In December 2022, Cuban mother Mayra Ruiz faced the chilling disappearance of her only son, Maiquel Gonzalez, alongside 28 others attempting to flee to Florida on a homemade vessel.
Desperation drove them across the perilous Florida Straits, amid tightening U.S. immigration rules, leaving families yearning for answers.
Despite thorough searches by U.S. and Bahamian authorities, their search ended in a deadlock, as the boat's fate remains a haunting mystery to this day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement