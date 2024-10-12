Left Menu

Desperate Escape: The Tragic Tale of Missing Cuban Migrants

The disappearance of a homemade boat carrying Cuban migrants, including Mayra Ruiz's son, Maiquel Gonzalez, highlights the perilous journeys undertaken to escape crisis-stricken Cuba. Despite strong currents and treacherous weather, many embark on this dangerous route seeking a better life in Florida. Families, caught in limbo, face continuous grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:18 IST
Desperate Escape: The Tragic Tale of Missing Cuban Migrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In December 2022, Cuban mother Mayra Ruiz faced the chilling disappearance of her only son, Maiquel Gonzalez, alongside 28 others attempting to flee to Florida on a homemade vessel.

Desperation drove them across the perilous Florida Straits, amid tightening U.S. immigration rules, leaving families yearning for answers.

Despite thorough searches by U.S. and Bahamian authorities, their search ended in a deadlock, as the boat's fate remains a haunting mystery to this day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024