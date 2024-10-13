Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Vice President Kamala Harris lent a helping hand in North Carolina on Saturday, packing diapers and other essential supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene. During her visit, she acknowledged the community support, echoing sentiments that 'it takes a village.' Harris met with local Black leaders before assisting volunteers packing supplies.

The weekend marked Harris's second visit to the battleground state following Hurricane Helene's devastation. North Carolina, narrowly supporting President Trump's bid in 2020, is crucial for Democrats aiming for a swing. Harris's visit underscores the Democratic effort, amid criticism of the Biden administration's hurricane response.

Harris's visit included discussions with state leaders and church attendance in Greenville. Her agenda focused on early voting encouragement and addressing economic plans. Amidst partisan tensions, the former president critiqued the administration's aid efforts, while Harris vowed to monitor and combat price gouging during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)