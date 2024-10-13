Left Menu

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina to aid Hurricane Helene victims by packing supplies. Amid political discord, Harris's visit aims to boost Democratic prospects in the upcoming election. Her campaign emphasizes preventing price gouging during crises while countering false claims by Trump's allies about disaster aid misallocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raleigh | Updated: 13-10-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 07:02 IST
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris lent a helping hand in North Carolina on Saturday, packing diapers and other essential supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene. During her visit, she acknowledged the community support, echoing sentiments that 'it takes a village.' Harris met with local Black leaders before assisting volunteers packing supplies.

The weekend marked Harris's second visit to the battleground state following Hurricane Helene's devastation. North Carolina, narrowly supporting President Trump's bid in 2020, is crucial for Democrats aiming for a swing. Harris's visit underscores the Democratic effort, amid criticism of the Biden administration's hurricane response.

Harris's visit included discussions with state leaders and church attendance in Greenville. Her agenda focused on early voting encouragement and addressing economic plans. Amidst partisan tensions, the former president critiqued the administration's aid efforts, while Harris vowed to monitor and combat price gouging during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024