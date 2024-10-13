Supreme Court to Review High-Profile Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Scandal

The Supreme Court is gearing up for a significant hearing on Monday regarding the bail plea of Abhishek Boinpally, a businessman embroiled in a money laundering case connected to the Delhi excise policy scam. The case involves allegations of corruption and conspiracy, leading to intensive legal scrutiny.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar will likely preside over the proceedings. The apex court had extended Boinpally's interim bail on August 13, following his prolonged custody of 18 months and temporary release earlier this year. The bail stipulates he cannot leave the National Capital Region, save for visits to Hyderabad.

Boinpally has raised questions about his arrest with the Delhi High Court, citing a lack of compliance with Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This section permits the arrest of individuals on a reasonable basis of suspected offenses. The excise policy, implemented in late 2021, was scrapped amid corruption allegations, leading to a CBI and ED investigation. Boinpally is accused of attending covert meetings and conspiring with liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru to launder money.

