Murder in Bandra: Unraveling the Crime Behind Baba Siddique's Shooting

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was tragically shot and killed in Bandra, Mumbai, near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, has prompted the arrest of two individuals found with firearms and ammunition, according to Mumbai Police.

A social media post, allegedly by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for the murder. Siddique, aged 66, was fatally attacked by three individuals but succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital.

Police have organized 15 teams across Maharashtra to uncover who may have assisted the perpetrators. Investigations continue as authorities seek to determine the assailants' hideout and any additional accomplices involved in this high-profile crime.

