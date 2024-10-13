Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Police Disperse Supporters at Dasna Temple

Police dispersed supporters of priest Yati Narsinghanand at a 'mahapanchayat' near Dasna temple. Prohibitory orders were in place, and barricades were set up. Altercations arose as followers tried to breach barriers. Tensions were high with police and political figures involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:50 IST
priest
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation unfolded on Sunday as police dispersed supporters of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand at the planned 'mahapanchayat' outside Dasna temple. Despite the presence of prohibitory orders, the supporters attempted to gather, resulting in police action.

The administration, anticipating unrest, did not grant permission for the 'mahapanchayat', leading to road barricades. In an attempt to reach the temple, some followers clashed with police, who responded with batons. Videos of these encounters gained traction on social media, showcasing the heightened conflict.

Political figures such as BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gurjar, supported the priest and engaged in a separate 'panchayat' after being halted by authorities. The incident stirred allegations of police misconduct and detentions among Temple followers, including claims of house arrests and arrests at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

